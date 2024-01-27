The quality of tea isn’t determined by the size of its particles, referred to as its grade; instead, this aspect influences its strength. Our tea-making process follows traditional, artisanal methods, involving withering, rolling, and, in the case of black tea, fermenting and baking the leaf. During rolling, the leaf may take on various forms, such as elongated and wiry, tightly curled, or smaller particles, resulting in grades like OPA, Pekoe, BOP, or finer Dust or Fannings.

A single batch of high-quality leaf can produce multiple grades, all of which are equally good. The only distinction lies in the size of the particles, which affects strength. This relates to the leaf’s surface area when brewed with hot water. For instance, a teaspoonful of Dust tea can have four times the surface area of an equivalent quantity of OPA, leading to better extraction and a thicker, stronger brew.